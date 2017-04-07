A+E Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, April 7, 2017

Music Tonight - Friday, April 7

Posted on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Courtesy of the Artists

It's National Beer Day — because Humboldt really needs a day to celebrate beer — and should that be enough to twist your arm into guzzling some suds, head to the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. to celebrate for free with the country stylings of Cadillac Ranch. At 8 p.m., Cafe Mokka welcomes back Belles of the Levee to enchant you with their tightly constructed vocal harmonies by the enchanted frog ponds. This one's also free and all ages. Family bands are on the bill at The Siren's Song Tavern: Roland Rock, a father-son, post-surf guitar/drum duo; Droll Weevil, a husband-wife-fronted rock band; and International Trash, a father-son rock/blues/groove band. This is probably an 8 p.m. show and it's got a $5 cover charge. The "More Bass Edition" of Elevate is at Humboldt Brews at 9 p.m. tonight. Devstep is stopping by town and will be supported by local DJs Skinny Pepperwood and Chopsjunkie, along with Rhizae. Get into this bass heavy show for $7.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in A+E Blog

Art Walks

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 6, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 14
Slip, Sliding Away

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt