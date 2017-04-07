Music Tonight - Friday, April 7

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Artists

It's National Beer Day — because Humboldt really needs a day to celebrate beer — and should that be enough to twist your arm into guzzling some suds, head to the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. to celebrate for free with the country stylings of Cadillac Ranch. At 8 p.m., Cafe Mokka welcomes back Belles of the Levee to enchant you with their tightly constructed vocal harmonies by the enchanted frog ponds. This one's also free and all ages. Family bands are on the bill at The Siren's Song Tavern: Roland Rock, a father-son, post-surf guitar/drum duo; Droll Weevil, a husband-wife-fronted rock band; and International Trash, a father-son rock/blues/groove band. This is probably an 8 p.m. show and it's got a $5 cover charge. The "More Bass Edition" of Elevate is at Humboldt Brews at 9 p.m. tonight. Devstep is stopping by town and will be supported by local DJs Skinny Pepperwood and Chopsjunkie, along with Rhizae. Get into this bass heavy show for $7.