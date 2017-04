click to enlarge Courtesy of the artist

It's story time, kids (and adults). On April 8 at 2 and 7 p.m., the Arcata Playhouse hosts Diane Ferlatte, a Grammy-nominated storyteller ($15 for adults and $10 for kids, 12 and under). She'll tell tales, myths, legends and fables, using music, song, sign language and audience participation to inform, entertain and inspire.