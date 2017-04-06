After Hours

click to enlarge Submitted

Food, drinks, music and A Night at the Museum should make an exciting weekend evening, even if the exhibits don't come to life. (They don't, right?) On Saturday, April 8 the Clarke Museum opens from 6 to 9 p.m. for a historically good time ($25, $20 advance, free to kids 12 and under).

While you explore the exhibits and get lost in the local history, enjoy some local Cajun music from The Bayou Swamis and dance around the circa 1911 neoclassical building. (OK, Humboldt is a long way from the bayou but let's not be sticklers. Just dance already.) Humboldt Made is dishing out more than 17 local goodies to sample while you wind your way through the artifacts of the North Coast's yesteryears.

The event, put together by a Humboldt State University student and sponsored by Humboldt Made, is a fundraiser for the Clarke Museum. So grab a glass of local wine and check out the current exhibits, which include Humboldt during the 1960s, the Vietnam War, Eureka's old wool mill and lots more. But if any miniature cowboys start talking, maybe decline that next glass.