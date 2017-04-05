A+E Blog

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Music Tonight - Wednesday, April 5

Posted on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 8:00 AM

It's Pints for Nonprofits/Not-for-profits tonight/afternoon at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room benefiting the Northcoast Environmental Center and they're bringing the music starting at 4 p.m. with Caveman Dave followed by "members of Thursday Night Bluegrass" and then the Mad River Rounders. It's all free, but as you know, a buck from every pint sold goes to this local nonprofit. Also free tonight is some gut bucket blues courtesy of our own Buddy Reed joined by Big Leg Rai who will be at Blondie's right there on the corner of LK Wood Blvd. and California in Arcata.

