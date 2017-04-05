A+E Blog

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Music Tonight - Thursday, April 6

Posted on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 5:58 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Get your string thing on tonight — sounds dirtier than I planned it — down at The Jam in Arcata where local string bands Thursday Night Bluegrass and The Gatehouse Well take the stage around 9 p.m. for a $5 show. Be prepared to cut a rug. At the famous Logger Bar in Blue Lake, you'll find a music ensemble of third year Dell'Arte students who have formed The Dirty Dozen. They're on at 9 p.m. for free and I'm told the band is comprised of folks from "Zimbabwe, Greece, Korea, India, Sweden, Denmark and all over the USA." Please don't ask to see their papers at the show.

In Print This Week: Apr 6, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 14
