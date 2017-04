click to enlarge Shutterstock

I guess I'll just stay with Humboldt Brews now as no one else sent me word about shows tonight. "Melodic visionaries" and beloved Ohio jam rockers The Werks are in town tonight supporting their new record Magic. Expect some rock with a dash of improvisation and small touches of soul while they play some of their songs off this new r elease. This 9 p.m. show has a $15 ticket price and is supported by openers Brothers Gow.