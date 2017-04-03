Music Tonight - Monday, April 3

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Sticking with Humboldt Brews for a bit, That 1 Guy returns to the stage tonight. You may remember him stopping by a few months back playing that one thing. It looks like a sort of fancy plumbing diagnostic device which can actually generate a whole host of cool sounds. His press release states that he can be somewhat comprehended if you "imagine the brainchild of Dr. Seuss, Captain Beefheart, Frank Zappa, Stanley Kubrick and Rube Goldberg." That's actually not a bad description (and a clever one at that). Have your plumbing/mind blown at 9:30 p.m. and bring $10 for the service.