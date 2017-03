click to enlarge Shutterstock

Some swing jazz is on the menu this evening at the Mad River Brewery Tasting Room at 6 p.m. for free with regulars Fred & Jr. Don't bother asking if they're related (they're not). For something a bit more rockin', head down to the Redwood Curtain Brewery in Arcata for some rock/blues from locals The Movers and The Shakers who are also playing for free and starting things up around 8 p.m.