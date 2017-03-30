A+E Blog

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Honoring California Native Americans

Posted By on Thu, Mar 30, 2017

  Courtesy of Native Cultures Fund

Check out California native dances and songs and, meet tribal leaders from all over the state and learn about tribal diversity at the California Big Time and Social Gathering this weekend.

The annual event by Humboldt State students in the Native American Center for Academic Excellence is in its 10th year. Its purpose is to celebrate the diversity of California Native American culture so students are inviting tribal members from each end of the state's border, bringing awareness and honoring Native Americans of today through song, dances and arts and crafts.

You can join in on Sat., April 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Humboldt State University's West Gym (free).

The event is open to the public, which makes it a rare opportunity for everyone to learn more about indigenous cultures and see a Flower Dance demonstration, Northern California Brush Dances, Southern California Inter-Tribal Bird Singers and more. Don't miss it.

"It's an important opportunity for people to honor Native Americans in California," says Paula Tripp of the Indian Teacher and Educational Personnel Program. For more information visit www.item.humboldt.edu or call the ITEPP center at 826-3672.

