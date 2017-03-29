Tastin' it Through the Streets

click to enlarge File

Fat Tuesday ain't got nothing on the last Thursday in March. A Taste of Main Street, one of Humboldt's most anticipated nights of food and fun, rolls around Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. With 22 participating restaurants and food producers, it's your opportunity to see what the 'Boldt's been cooking. Try something from that new restaurant in town or see what's so hot about everyone's favorite dipping sauce. Get your ticket book from Eureka Main Street ($25, 442-9054) and lace up your walking shoes (maybe grab your umbrella, too) for the three-hour tour through the streets of Eureka. But don't let that daunt you — the ticket book has a handy map so you can plan your attack. Swing by all the savory spots first, leaving room (ha!) for desserts later, or make an efficient beeline around downtown and old town for the all-ticket challenge and hit every one. Whatever your strategy, come hungry. Those ample samples add up.

The annual fundraiser for Eureka Main Street helps put on other events such as Arts Alive!, the Summer Concert Series, 4th of July Festival and holiday festivities. "A Taste of Main Street is a way to fill your belly with a variety of tasty morsels while supporting future Eureka Main Street community events," Eureka Main Street's Amanda Kruschke says. "Think of it as having your cake and eating it, too." And fear not, full friends. There's a free shuttle around town to help you out.

Following A Taste of Main Street is the Redwood Coast Music Festival's Kick Off Dance at the Adorni Center ($10) featuring the music of Stompy Jones — so you can dance it all off. For more on that, call 445-3378.