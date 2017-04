click to enlarge Shutterstock

The Yokels are providing the rockabilly soul soundtrack to your beer drinking this evening at 6 p.m. at the Mad River Brewery in Blue Lake for free. If you're not too tipsy after this one, you can catch locals Diggin' Dirt wrapping up their album release tour at The Jam around 9 p.m. They've been touring up and down the West Coast and are home now to party it up with their home crew, so welcome them back. The Apiary will be opening up this $10 show.