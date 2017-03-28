Music Tonight - Tuesday, March 28

click to enlarge Shutterstock

As mentioned above, Me Pretty, commie noise punks from Santa Cruz, make their debut appearance in Humboldt at The Siren's Song Tavern in Old Town Eureka around 8 p.m. The trio is joined by local freak jazz/noise band Friends of Future Sound and local living-room-pop rockers Dimboi. Check out this three-band bill at this free show. Goodnight Moonshine is at The Arcata Playhouse around the same time. Molly Venter (of Red Molly), her husband Eben Pariser and Adam Chilenski on bass bring roots and Americana sound and will delight you in this intimate $15 performance. In case you thought Tuesdays were dull on the North Coast, local B-movie sci-fi garage legends The Monster Women are at The Miniplex in Arcata tonight at 9 p.m., welcoming Los Angeles's Death Valley Girls, who just wrapped up a European tour. Bring $7 for this alt-rock gig.