Ryan Montbleu

An earlier show at Humboldt Brews tonight brings Trampled by Turtles songwriter Dave Simonett to town. Performing under his moniker Dead Man Winter, he's on the road supporting his recent release called Furnace. Dealing with the personal issues of divorce and separation from his two children, expect some intensely crafted songs of heartbreak and introspection. Ryan Montbleu opens the show around 8 p.m. with a $15 ticket price.