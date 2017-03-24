Music Tonight - Friday, March 24

In the event you missed said "certain member" of Moonpine last night, you can hear Nola with Belles of the Levee tonight at Cafe Mokka at 8 p.m. You'll hear some sublime vocal harmonies and jazz/blues roots music all for free, and you can bring the kiddos along. Supporting his album Chronology, is Chronixx, who I'm told is one of the "hottest global reggae artists to emerge out of Jamaica in recent years." He's backed up by his band Zincfence Redemption at the Mateel tonight at 8 p.m. with two of Jamaica's top female artists — again, I'm told — Jah9 and Kelissa. Rounding this $28 bill is Max Glazer/Federation Sound.