Music Tonight - Thursday, March 23

Start your weekend early with some local music you can check out in the comfort of your home. KMUD will be featuring local Arcata band Neighbors on the "occasional series" The Adventurous Ear starting at 5 p.m. I've been working my way through Ron Howard's Beatles documentary A Hard Day's Night so I'm glad to hear that Humboldt's own Beatles tribute Silver Hammer will be at The Jam tonight at 9:30 p.m. the price is TBA but for the chance to sing along with your neighbors to some of the best music in the Western canon, it'll be worth it. One-man musical cannonball/diablo/slide guitarist Bob Log III makes his long overdue return to Humboldt at The Alibi. Armed with an archtop guitar, loops and drums for his feet, this raunchy post-modern traveller from another dimension will melt your mind into the floor. Music starts at 11 p.m. and Moon Opossum — a "primitive country duo" that I hear is comprised of a certain member of Moonpine and a certain member of Opossum Sun Trail — opens up this $10 show.