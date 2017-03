click to enlarge Submitted

Dell'Arte alum Rudy Galindo and his troupe Teatro Pachuco will perform physical comedy Coup De Foudre on Friday, Mar. 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Mar. 25 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Arcata Playhouse as part of its 2017 Family Series ($15, $10 kids under 10).