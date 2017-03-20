Logging On

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

HSU Soils and Range Management major Sierra Berry, of Sacramento, handled her end of a two-person crosscut saw in the Lumberjack & Jill Show on Friday.

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Redwood Acres Fairgrounds transformed into the 79th annual Redwood Region Logging Conference in Eureka this weekend. The sounds of saw mills and chainsaw carvers at work and the whistle of a vintage steam railroad engine keep a large crowd moving among the massive equipment and logging displays. Also available were historic displays, a wildlife show, a college-student Lumberjack & Jill competition, and a line-up of massive logging trucks in the new Show 'N Shine competition. This year's theme was "Growing Forests, Families and our Future." See the slideshow below for highlights.