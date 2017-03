click to enlarge A. O'Kay. Courtesy of the artist

Watch performers catch and release at Humboldt Juggling Festival's annual benefit show Pot of Gold, featuring displays of skill, creativity and entertainment on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Van Duzer Theatre ($15, $13, free for kids 12 and under). The rest of the festival keeps spinning March 17-19 in HSU's West Gym (free).