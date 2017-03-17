Kiss Me, I'm Irish (Today)

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Sure, Friday, March 17 is a fine time to revel in Irish history and culture. But for most, it's a reason to get filled to the Darby O'Gills with green beer. They say when St. Patrick's Day rolls around, everyone's got a little Irish in them. Here's where you can toast to that.

On Friday, help the good folks over at Six Rivers Brewery toast 13 years of serving food and slinging beer at their Anniversary and St. Pat's Celebration. Green beer will be flowing and music playing all day starting with DJ JDub at 1 p.m., The Gatehouse Well at 6:30 p.m. and The Pine Box Boys and Lester T. Raww's Graveside Quartet at 9 p.m. (free). Take advantage of free rides home courtesy of Humboldt Limo. The Siren's Song's got some Gaelic good times courtesy of the two high-energy Celtic bands, Good Company and Fingal, playing from 7 to 10 p.m., plus Irish dancing from the Academy of Irish Dance (Free). And Dublin your scares this St Patty's Day are spectral storyteller Carpathian and his musical friends spinning yarns at Ghosts in Gaelic Green – An Evening of Irish Music & Ghostly Tales at 7 p.m. at Old Town Coffee & Chocolates (free), and Warwick Davis in some super creepy makeup and shiny-buckled shoes terrorizing Jennifer Aniston in Leprechaun at 8 p.m. at Arcata Theatre Lounge ($5.)

Where's the beef? Head north to O'rick on Sunday, March 19 for the Orick Chamber of Commerce's annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner and Live Auction from 1 to 4 p.m. at Orick Community Hall ($13, $25 for two, $5 for kids). The dinner and live auction with auctioneer Rex Bohn help support Orick's local events and community groups.