Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Music Tonight - Wednesday, March 15

Posted on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Admitting that he's constantly getting excited about the shows he's got at the Arcata Playhouse, David Ferney tells me that he's really glad to have Quebec Ensemble Le Vent du Nord — blowin' down from the North — who have racked up a pair of Juno Awards, two Canadian Folk Music Awards and numerous other accolades. Paying tribute to the traditional folk repertoire and throwing in their own originals for good measure, they're occasionally called progressive folk and you'll hear hints of R&B and soul sprinkled throughout. This $18 show starts around 8 p.m.

