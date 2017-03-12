Movers and Shakers

click to enlarge Bale Folclorico Da Bahia

Dance is a living, moving expression of culture, a way for artists to try on different identities, perform rituals, convey emotion and tell the important stories of their lives. It's cathartic for both the dancer and the audience, and an engaging way to learn about different peoples and traditions.

Bale Folclorico Da Bahia, one of Brazil's most electrifying dance companies, comes to the Van Duzer Theatre on Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m., bringing big movements, bright costumes, bounding athleticism and energy, telling the stories of Afro-Brazilian life through folk dance ($46). The 38-member troupe, featuring musicians and singers from the Northern state of Bahia, incorporates Capoeira martial arts and sensual samba rhythms into its performances, delivering lots of drumming, powerful singing and high-energy dance that will have audience members out of their seats and into the aisles.

On a slightly smaller scale, the sixth annual 1 Minute Dances, in which artists condense their choreography, theater, music and more to a mere 60-seconds apiece, takes place over two nights, March 10-11 at 8 p.m. at Redwood Raks World Dance Studio ($5). Described as an "eclectic, fast paced, bare-bones production featuring local and international dancers, actors, musicians and performance artists," the tiny dances are sure to move you. Part of the Zero to Fierce Festival in the Creamery District.