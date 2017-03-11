Music Tonight - Saturday, March 11

click to enlarge Shutterstock

The artists formerly known as The Honky Tonk Detours are at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. and for free. Feel free to call them The Detours — one of the original names of The Who, for what it's worth — and welcome somewhat new member Marc Jeffares. Doctor of musical arts, and Humboldt State University professor Annika Bäckström stops by the Fortuna Monday Club at 7:30 p.m. for tonight's performance of "Songs of the Winds of the North," which is a selection of Scandinavian solo vocal music. A $10 ticket price for this presentation of the Fortuna Concert Series. It's hard not to get excited about the fact that the one-and-only Sir Mix-a-Lot will be in our fair neck of the redwoods this evening headlining KMUD's Animal Party at the Portuguese Hall in Arcata. Showtime is around 8 p.m. with many local DJs taking the stages for a party that goes until 4 a.m., I hear. So rest up so you can pace yourself and bring $30 for a ticket. Kudos to those who dress up animal style and/or stuff their backsides. At 9 p.m. for free at the Logger Bar in Blue Lake, you'll find Rob Heiliger and the Beautiful Losers who played the Logger a few months back. The Alibi in Arcata hosts Country Lips, who bring the honky-tonk from up Seattle way. They're joined by local "country crooner" Gabe Rozzell. It's $5 for this 11 p.m. show.