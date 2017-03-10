A+E Blog

Friday, March 10, 2017

Music Tonight - Friday, March 10

Posted on Fri, Mar 10, 2017 at 8:00 AM

COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Courtesy of the Artist
Organic and local, Home Cookin’ is on the menu tonight at Mad River Brewery’s Tap Room at 6 p.m. with Joyce, Fred, Tim and Gary. They’ve got a built-in crowd, so join ’em all tonight. In Arcata, Cafe Mokka welcomes back The Last-Minute Men who bring the “international” tunes to your ears at 8 p.m. It’s free and all ages. Bay Area-based R&B/New Orleans second-liners The California Honeydrops are back at Humboldt Brews at 9:30 p.m. I haven’t had the chance to hear these fellas live, but I’ve been hearing a lot about that for the past 10 years or so. With grooves in their hearts and a sound as if Herbie Hancock came from the Big Easy, it’s no wonder these guys have supported Dr. John, Buddy Guy, B.B. King and recently departed Allen Toussaint. With spoonfuls of soul and blues thrown in for good measure, expect — or request — “Junker’s Blues,” which pays tribute to Humboldt’s most famous (medicinal) export. A $20 bill will get you into this hot show tonight and welcome the fellas on their way from Oregon down to St. Helena. Local bluegrass heavyweights The No Good Redwood Ramblers are at the Logger Bar in Blue Lake for a 10 p.m. show. Although on a Friday, Thursday Night Bluegrass opens the show. If you don’t already have a copy of TNGRR’s recent release of Shoot from the Hip Straight to the Heart, pick it up tonight.
humboldt