In Humboldt, you can run through the redwoods or in the salty air of Trinidad. This week tour the green pastureland of Ferndale during the Foggy Bottom Milk Run on Sunday, March 12 ($10-$40). The 2-mile run starts on Main Street at noon and the 4-mile and 10-mile start at 2 p.m. Same-day registration is at Danish Hall.