click to enlarge Courtesy of the Artist

Soprano and Humboldt State University professor Annika Bäckström performs Saturday, Mar. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fortuna Monday Club ($10, $8 students and seniors). The performance, entitled Songs of the Winds of the North, includes Scandinavian songs and accompaniment by pianist Shaunna Eberhard. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.