Music Tonight - Thursday, March 9

"One-man-psychedelic-acoustiloop" powerhouse Holus Bolus returns to the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. to lay down his loopy grooves to support your loopy moves. It's a free show and kiddos are welcome. Making its California debut tonight at Six Rivers Brewery is Cascade Crescendo, playing in the jam-grass vein. As it's Thursday night, the band is smart to have locals Thursday Night Bluegrass opening up this free show at 9 p.m. I didn't know that there were any Irish pub bands in Del Norte Country but I'm getting word that the hardest working among them — the Darlingtonias — is stopping by Humboldt Brews around 9:30 p.m. for a rare free show. It's a 10-piece band with 27 instruments, so that should be enough to pique your curiosity.