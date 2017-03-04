Music Tonight - Saturday, Mar. 04

Mad River Brewery house band The Crop Dusters (past and present employees of MRB) play a variety of tunes for you at 6 p.m. for free. Leave a tip, as I’m assuming they all get free beer. If you missed the Eureka Symphony last night, you’ve got another chance tonight. Same info as above. The Ethniks are playing their “international” tunes for you and the kiddos tonight at 8 p.m. over at Cafe Mokka for free. Long-time blues rockers Tommy Castro & The Painkillers are on the road supporting their recent release of Method to My Madness and stopping by Humboldt Brews tonight at 9 p.m. A six-time Blues Music Award winner, Castro has been packing clubs over his four-decade career, so grab a $20 ticket before they disappear. Local-music-puppet-master Ian has some “sex-groove alt. country” and “Arcata primitive country” (his words) at The Alibi tonight courtesy of Strix Vega (including yours truly) and Opossum Sun Trail. I’ll let you decide if the “sex-groove” is anywhere to be found at this 11 p.m. show. Perhaps the later it gets, the easier it will be to find. Only $3 for these two local bands.