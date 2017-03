click to enlarge Courtesy of US Forest and Wildlife Service

Cacklin' geese get on board. (Come on, Neil's making a comeback.) It's Sunrise at the Refuge on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5 at the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge (free). Thousands of geese leaving nighttime roosts, usually within 15 minutes of the 6:45 a.m. sunrise, are a sight and sound to behold. Gates open at 6 a.m. and family activities, coffee, tea and cocoa are inside from 7 to 11 a.m.