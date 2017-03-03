Music Tonight - Friday, Mar. 03

“Funky jazzy improv” is on the musical menu in Blue Lake at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. courtesy of Ultra Secret. As above, this one’s also free. At 8 p.m., the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts hosts the Eureka Symphony for its “March Raptures” concert. Internationally acclaimed — and former local — pianist Ryan MacEvoy McCullough joins the Symphony to perform Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto. Tickets start at $19. Bring the kids to Cafe Mokka for a hot cocoa and to hear Italian tunes from the Fusilli Brothers for this free show at 8 p.m. At the same time (and for the same price) you can listen to local Americana trio, Kingfoot at the Redwood Curtain Brewery in Arcata. If jazz is more up your alley, head to Speakeasy in Eureka at 9 p.m. for the RLA Trio, comprised of Tim Randles, Mike LaBolle and Ken Lawrence, and joined by Paula Jones and Don Baraka. This local jazz is free tonight but feel free to leave a tip. Also free, despite the name, is Money — we’ll be hawking our Pink Floyd tribute your way also at 9 p.m. in the Wave Lounge of the Blue Lake Casino. It’s one of the few times you’ll find free money at the casino. Back in Arcata are two local heavy-hitters: Object Heavy and the Absynth Quartet join forces at Humboldt Brews at 9 p.m. It’s $15 for this fun show; be prepared to groove.