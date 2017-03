click to enlarge Submitted

Every dog has his day! And this is Humboldt's big one. HumDOG's 30th Dog Expo rolls around Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Redwood Acres Fairgrounds (free). Dog lovers converge for a day of dog exhibits and demonstrations. Trainers, breeders and rescue groups all have tables so you can learn more about your best friend, but please leave your furchildren at home.