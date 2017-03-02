Music Tonight - Thursday, Mar. 02

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Things get folky with some fiddle tunes by Fingal this evening at the Mad River Brewery Tap room starting around 6 p.m. and, as usual, for free. Farther south you’ll find the John Jorgenson Quintet performing at The Old Steeple in Ferndale at 7:30 p.m. Multi-Grammy-winner Jorgenson mainly plays guitar but is also at home on the mandolin, dobro, pedal steel, piano, bass and assorted brass instruments. This guy’s played with Bob Dylan, Elton John and Bonnie Raitt, among others, so welcome him to town. A huge Django Reinhardt fan, expect healthy doses of Gypsy jazz tonight for $40.