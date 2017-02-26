A+E Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Cinema / Fun / Music / Television / Theater

Cry it Out with Sara Bareilles at the Oscars

Posted By on Sun, Feb 26, 2017 at 2:45 PM


Still hurting from all the stars we lost in 2016? Humboldt County lady Sara Bareilles is here to soothe your pain. Well, not here, but in Los Angeles, where the singer, composer and current Broadway star (she's taking a 10-week turn onstage in Waitress, the pie-centric musical she scored) will perform during the In Memoriam segment of the Academy Awards tonight. According to her Twitter feed, she's already getting cozy with the golden boy (see above). No word yet on what song she'll perform but if sitting in my parked car listening to "When She Was Mine" and crying into a wad of Fresh Freeze napkins is any indication, expect tears.


According to Broadway World, along with making us have the feelings we thought 2016 had cut out of us, this performance will put the O in her EGOT performer status. She sang at the Emmy's and with Carole King at the Grammys in 2014, and at the Tony Awards with the cast of Waitress in 2016.

We'll be glued to the red carpet coverage if only to see if someone decides to #AskHerMore — Bareilles' song "Brave" was on heavy rotation for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the singer has been openly critical of the Trump administration, posting about transgender kids' rights on Instagram, playing a Washington D.C. Women's March after party, going on Facebook Live to call her congressman and even composing a song imagining former President Barack Obama's perspective on the 2016 election. Watch and listen here.


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

more from the author

Latest in A+E Blog

Art Walks

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 23, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 8
Last Night at Roy's

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt