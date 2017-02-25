Music Tonight - Saturday, Feb. 25

click to enlarge
Gypsy jazz is on the bill at Cafe Mokka tonight courtesy of Skyline Swing
, who are on around 8 p.m. and for free at this all-ages gig. The Sanctuary in Arcata welcomes back San Francisco-based “old time” singer Meredith Axelrod
who was last at the venue in 2015 with suspender-wearing/ Brylcreem-usin’ Frank Fairfield
. If you missed Belles of the Levee
last night, you’ve got another chance here at 8 p.m. with a $5-20 sliding scale. And for something completely different, Humboldt Brews has a Disco House Edition of Elevate at 9 p.m. with DJ Red
, DJ Joe-E
, Dub Cowboy
, and Derek Watts
, featuring visuals by the great Marmalade Sky
. Get in for $7. Sequins and goldfish heels are welcome.