Saturday, February 25, 2017

Music Tonight - Saturday, Feb. 25

Posted By on Sat, Feb 25, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Gypsy jazz is on the bill at Cafe Mokka tonight courtesy of Skyline Swing, who are on around 8 p.m. and for free at this all-ages gig. The Sanctuary in Arcata welcomes back San Francisco-based “old time” singer Meredith Axelrod who was last at the venue in 2015 with suspender-wearing/ Brylcreem-usin’ Frank Fairfield. If you missed Belles of the Levee last night, you’ve got another chance here at 8 p.m. with a $5-20 sliding scale. And for something completely different, Humboldt Brews has a Disco House Edition of Elevate at 9 p.m. with DJ Red, DJ Joe-E, Dub Cowboy, and Derek Watts, featuring visuals by the great Marmalade Sky. Get in for $7. Sequins and goldfish heels are welcome.
