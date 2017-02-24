Music Tonight - Friday, Feb. 24

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artists

As mentioned above, Chicago’sare in town tonight and supporting their album See It Through at Six Rivers Brewery. The aforementioned press releases have a 6 p.m. start, but Six Rivers says it 9 p.m., so go with that. I still can’t tell if this is a full-band acoustic show or a solo-acoustic show, but don’t let that stop you. First, they/he are out from Chicago — which is a good call considering the Windy City’s 1,000 percent spike in violent crime this week — and second, they/ he are play for free tonight. Welcome them/him to Humboldt, buy the album, and don’t murder them/him. Over by the enchanted forest and frog ponds of Cafe Mokka, you can hear the vintage jazz tunes of localstonight at 8 p.m. for free. It’s all ages as well, so let the kiddos enjoy some hot cocoa while you rock a flat white or whatever. Localsare bringing their funky tunes to your ears at Humboldt Brews around 9 p.m. along with jazzers Ultra Secret. No word yet on the ticket price for this one but probably something in the $5-10 range. From the Bay Area, funk/ psychedelic/soul seven-pieceis at the Arcata Theatre Lounge and joined by local funk/groove powerhousearound 8:30 p.m. with a $20 cover. Although they had a long and lame press release,sounds like a pretty accomplished band with a killer live show. There’s probably some inverse relationship between how bored I get reading their press release and the good times you’ll have if you check out this show tonight. Be prepared to sweat.