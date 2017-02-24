Music Tonight - Friday, Feb. 24

click to enlarge
As mentioned above, Chicago’s The
Youngest
are in town tonight and supporting
their album See It Through at Six
Rivers Brewery. The aforementioned press
releases have a 6 p.m. start, but Six Rivers
says it 9 p.m., so go with that. I still can’t
tell if this is a full-band acoustic show or a
solo-acoustic show, but don’t let that stop
you. First, they/he are out from Chicago
— which is a good call considering the
Windy City’s 1,000 percent spike in violent
crime this week — and second, they/
he are play for free tonight. Welcome
them/him to Humboldt, buy the album,
and don’t murder them/him. Over by
the enchanted forest and frog ponds of
Cafe Mokka, you can hear the vintage jazz
tunes of locals Belles of the Levee
tonight
at 8 p.m. for free. It’s all ages as well, so let
the kiddos enjoy some hot cocoa while
you rock a flat white or whatever. Locals
Peach Purple
are bringing their funky
tunes to your ears at Humboldt Brews
around 9 p.m. along with jazzers Ultra
Secret. No word yet on the ticket price
for this one but probably something in
the $5-10 range. From the Bay Area, funk/
psychedelic/soul seven-piece Con Brio
is
at the Arcata Theatre Lounge and joined
by local funk/groove powerhouse Object
Heavy
around 8:30 p.m. with a $20 cover.
Although they had a long and lame press
release, Con Brio
sounds like a pretty
accomplished band with a killer live show.
There’s probably some inverse relationship
between how bored I get reading their
press release and the good times you’ll
have if you check out this show tonight.
Be prepared to sweat.