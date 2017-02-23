Going to the Ball

click to enlarge Mark McKenna

Emcee Mantrikka Ho asks the crowd, "Can I get a gay-men?"

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Kate Buchanan Room got fierce when contestants and performers worked the runway at the Aqueerius Ball. Emcee Mantrikka Ho got the ball rolling with a history lesson about New York City ball culture and its signature form of expression, voguing. The evening, organized by the Humboldt State University Queer Student Union, sought to celebrate gay and trans people of color in particular as vital leaders in the early days of the LGBTQ rights movement and the community today.Contestants walked, spun and sha-blammed under the lights, battling for the titles of Queenest Queen, Kingest King and Queerest Queer. When the glitter settled, those sparkly trophies went to April Shower, Aaron Spacemuseum and Sadie, respectively. All the while, the HSU men's crew team stood sentry around the room for security. The evening ended with cabaret performances and an all-star dance with drag king Hugh Johnson. Enjoy Mark McKenna's photos of the sparkle storm below.