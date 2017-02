click to enlarge Blade Runner

Join the legion of Blade Runner fans at the Eureka Theater for Fourth Friday Flix: Blade Runner: The Final Cut on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ($5). Don't miss your chance to see Ridley Scott's stunning, science-fiction noir that ponders what makes us human in its original, intended form on the big screen. See it while you can. "All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain."