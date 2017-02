click to enlarge Photo by Bob Doran

Rhythm masters Eugene Novotney, Howie Kaufman, Jonathan Kipp, David Peñalosa, Michael Stephenson and Nick Moore are Timbata, a Latin music sextet specializing in Cuban dance music with original arrangements and flair. Hear them turn the beat around at the Arcata Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ($15, $13 members and students).