Natalie Mering's Weyes Blood plays The Miniplex tonight at 9 p.m.

Merrick of The Miniplex informs me that Natalie Mering's Weyes Blood is returning to Arcata backed by a full band supporting her fourth LP, Front Row Seat to Earth, which received some praise from the all-knowing hipsters at Pitchfork. Joining this 9 p.m. bill is Fatal Jamz out of Los Angeles and a DJ set from Coastral. A $10 bill for this one.