Help keep Humboldt Roller Derby's wheels greased by attending the Mardi Gras Masquerade Party on Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 to 11:45 p.m. at Siren's Song Tavern ($5 suggested donation). The skaters will be there in masks (as you should be) and getting down to live music by The Undercovers. HRD merchandise, a raffle and a percentage of bar sales also support the teams.