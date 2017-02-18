A+E Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Music Tonight - Saturday, Feb. 18

Posted By on Sat, Feb 18, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

More Celtic tunes tonight at Cafe Mokka but this time with Whoops! at 8 p.m., free and all ages. There's a local showcase of music over at The Miniplex in Richards' Goat Tavern and Tea Room starting at 9 p.m. The email mentioned "three of the most obscure and totally unique groups in Humboldt, giving it up for free." So, with that said, help make these three bands less obscure: Melrose Place a new Arcata trio; The Tweeners a Eureka "freak ensemble"; and Blackplate, who are described as "farm fresh rockers from Shively." A few blocks away, Humboldt Brews hosts electronic reggae-dub innovaters Jon Wayne and The Pain, who bring cosmic beats into some psychedelia all mashed up with some roots reggae. Welcome this Minneapolis/St. Paul-based band to our neck of the woods. They're on at 9:30 p.m. and $10 will get you in.

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Andy Powell
Bio:
 Andy Powell is a congenital music lover and hosts The Album of the Week Show on KWPT 100.3 FM Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

more from the author

Latest in A+E Blog

Art Walks

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 16, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 7
Under the Color of Authority

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt