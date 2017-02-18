Music Tonight - Saturday, Feb. 18

click to enlarge Shutterstock

More Celtic tunes tonight at Cafe Mokka but this time with Whoops! at 8 p.m., free and all ages. There's a local showcase of music over at The Miniplex in Richards' Goat Tavern and Tea Room starting at 9 p.m. The email mentioned "three of the most obscure and totally unique groups in Humboldt, giving it up for free." So, with that said, help make these three bands less obscure: Melrose Place a new Arcata trio; The Tweeners a Eureka "freak ensemble"; and Blackplate, who are described as "farm fresh rockers from Shively." A few blocks away, Humboldt Brews hosts electronic reggae-dub innovaters Jon Wayne and The Pain, who bring cosmic beats into some psychedelia all mashed up with some roots reggae. Welcome this Minneapolis/St. Paul-based band to our neck of the woods. They're on at 9:30 p.m. and $10 will get you in.