Is that leftover Valentine's Day candy coursing through your kiddos' veins? Take them to Bounce City Night on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Four Square Faith Center (free) where they can to burn it off, eat pizza and go home ready for bed. Jump times: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for pre-school and special needs only, with an open jump from 6:30 to 8 p.m.