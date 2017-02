click to enlarge Shutterstock

It's the Third Friday Blues this evening at the Westhaven Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. with Jim Lahman, Dale Cash, Ron Perry and Bill Moehnke bringing the blues from the turn of the century to modern day. Sliding scale of $5-$10 for this one. Celtic band Good Company returns to Cafe Mokka tonight at 8 p.m. for a free all-ages show. At the same time and also free, you can get your funky groove on with Motherlode at Redwood Curtain Brewery in Arcata.