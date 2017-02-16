Music Tonight – Thursday, Feb. 16

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Get your bluegrass on early with the Compost Mountain Boys, who are back at the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. for free. Tributes are the name of the game this weekend with two such local acts hitting the stage at The Jam in Arcata around 9:30 p.m. I'm going to guess on the order and say that Nirvana tribute Lounge Act will be starting the show off. For some reason, we seem to have a lack of tribute bands for some of the greats from the '90s, but fortunately these fellas are helping fill that void. It might not seem like a Nirvana cover band and a Neil Young tribute would share a bill but not only were Nirvana members fans of the "Godfather of Grunge," Neil appreciated Nirvana and included tributes to Kurt Cobain on Sleeps with Angels. This won't be one to miss. Shakey will play some of your favorite Neil tunes, ranging from the earlier folky days to the whiskey-drenched Crazy Horse sound. Not sure what the ticket price is for this one, but whether it's $5 or $10, it'll be worth it. Hip hop fans will be heading over to Humboldt Brews to catch not just a legend but a founding member of The Living Legends. Recently releasing Three Eyes Off The Time, The Grouch returns to Humboldt to get in your ears tonight. He's joined by special guests Scarub, Pure Powers and Gabe Pressure with 2CoolGang at 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 for this show.