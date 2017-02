click to enlarge Moonlight

Moonlight, the personal and poignant film chronicling the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood won the Golden Globe for Best Drama and is nominated for eight Oscars. See it and hear more about its story when producer John Montague introduces it at the Minor Theatre, Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ($7-$9.50).