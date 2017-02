click to enlarge Paris is Burning

Learn the history of Voguing at a screening and discussion of Paris is Burning, a documentary chronicling the drag ball culture of New York, on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in HSU's Founders Hall Room 125 (free). Then werk it like your house mother taught you at the Age of AQUEERius Ball on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. in the Kate Buchanan Room (free). All ages.