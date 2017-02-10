A+E Blog

Friday, February 10, 2017

Cinema / Fun

Almost Famous

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge That's director Jim Hosking in the brimmed hat and down jacket. - JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • That's director Jim Hosking in the brimmed hat and down jacket.

No word yet on when that movie filming in Eureka will be in theaters but An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, — directed by Jim Hosking and starring Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Craig Robinson and Emile Hirsch — is hitting quite a few Humboldt locations with vintage vibes. When we do finally get to see it, keep your eyes peeled for scenes at Gas 4 Less in Arcata, the Eureka Inn lobby, its exterior and one of the hotel's rooms, Roy's Club Italian Restaurant — where filming took place yesterday afternoon — and right outside the Journal's F Street office. The film crew was on the sidewalk around 5 p.m. Thursday shooting a brief scene in a white van, with prop flyers taped to our newspaper box. (It's like we were basically in a movie but we're not signing autographs, so please be cool about it.) Last night, the Cherry Blossom Bakery in Henderson Center was lit up for a shoot, too, during which an unidentified actress reportedly buys a cinnamon roll. (We're also getting a cinnamon roll later, which is basically like brunch with Aubrey Plaza.)


