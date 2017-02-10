Almost Famous

click to enlarge Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

That's director Jim Hosking in the brimmed hat and down jacket.

No word yet on when that movie filming in Eureka will be in theaters butdirected by Jim Hosking and starring Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Craig Robinson and Emile Hirsch — is hitting quite a few Humboldt locations with vintage vibes. When we do finally get to see it, keep your eyes peeled for scenes at Gas 4 Less in Arcata, the Eureka Inn lobby, its exterior and one of the hotel's rooms, Roy's Club Italian Restaurant — where filming took place yesterday afternoon — and right outside thes F Street office. The film crew was on the sidewalk around 5 p.m. Thursday shooting a brief scene in a white van, with prop flyers taped to our newspaper box. (It's like we were basically in a movie but we're not signing autographs, so please be cool about it.) Last night, the Cherry Blossom Bakery in Henderson Center was lit up for a shoot, too, during which an unidentified actress reportedly buys a cinnamon roll. (We're also getting a cinnamon roll later, which is basically like brunch with Aubrey Plaza.)