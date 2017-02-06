A+E Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 6, 2017

Art / Fun

Ink(ed) Well

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge Christian Madrigal, of Modesto, was in for hours of artwork on his chest on Saturday by Izzy of Foundation Tattoo of Modesto. - PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • Christian Madrigal, of Modesto, was in for hours of artwork on his chest on Saturday by Izzy of Foundation Tattoo of Modesto.

Updating an old expression, there's no explaining taste in food or love — or in choice of tattoo design. Evidence of the wide range of tattoo design choices was on ample display at the eighth annual Inked Hearts Tattoo Expo at the Blue Lake Casino's Sapphire Palace this past weekend, Feb. 2-5.

Some 30 booths filled with tattoo artists did a steady business with appointments and walk-ins. It appeared that there were more local artists than in past years, along with a some new faces, including Liz Venom from Australia.

The expo included live music, a mix of vendors and a variety of contests. Stevie Di'Luxe, of Eureka, was chosen as Miss Inked Hearts of 2017 on Friday evening. In other award news, Megan Franklin of Springfield, Missouri chose an image of Meeko, her miniature Australian cattle dog, to be added to her thigh by Liz Cook of Rebel Muse Tattoo in Dallas and it won Best of Show on Sunday.

Full disclosure: My daughter Hillary is a gifted tattoo artist who lives and works in Brooklyn. Attending the Inked Hearts Expo year after year and getting to know so many of the artists and repeat attendees has helped me better understand and appreciate her career choice. And no, I don't have any tattoos – my mom won't let me get one.
Slideshow
Inked Hearts 2017
Inked Hearts 2017 Inked Hearts 2017 Inked Hearts 2017 Inked Hearts 2017 Inked Hearts 2017 Inked Hearts 2017 Inked Hearts 2017 Inked Hearts 2017

Inked Hearts 2017

By Mark Larson

Click to View 21 slides


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Mark Larson

more from the author

Latest in A+E Blog

Art Walks

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 2, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 5
Wild

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt