Outside Angle

If you've been wondering how that book of photographs of Humboldt County by Curran Hatleberg
turned out, it's now available from TBW Books. You might remember Hatleberg, who has an MFA from Yale University, first came to our county to do some trimming (hey, Yale costs) and later taught photography at College of the Redwoods, during which time he shot the local scenery and the locals. According to Juxtapoz Magazine
, "The culmination of Hateberg’s findings has recently been compiled into a beautifully edited publication," with 47 color plates for $45 (signed copies available for $300).
Mind you, these are not exactly beauty shots of Eureka and an argument can be made against their potentially exploitive nature, since the subjects of the photos are largely poor and/or rural. A very Vice
-y article by Vice
didn't assuage those fears. Some of the images (a sampling of which can be seen in this slideshow
) are stunning but still leave lingering questions about the photographer's scrutinizing gaze, especially bound in the rich red cloth and gold foil stamp that promo copy says invites wear and recalls the Gold Rush. From another angle, these high-end touches smack of the packaging and consumption of one class for another.