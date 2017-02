click to enlarge Photo by Anthony Arnista

Arcata Playhouse is turning 10 and celebrating with a two-day affair starting with a Dance Party with Home Cookin' (featuring your pals Joyce Hough, Tim Gray, Gary Davidson and Fred Neighbor) on Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ($15, $13 members), and a Variety Night 10th Anniversary Benefit on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ($20, $18 members). Help them continue to bring live music, theater and youth programs to the community for another 10 years — at the very least.