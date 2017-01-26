Shameless Paparazza Hounds Actors

click to enlarge Kim Bergel

Robinson and Clement bending a bit to make the writer appear taller because that is what true gentlemen do.

click to enlarge Rae Robison

Rae Robison and Megan Johnson snap a selfie with Jemaine Clement at the Eureka Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Shameless and a little lazy, honestly. Actors Craig Robinson () and Jemaine Clement () were right downstairs from theoffices at Because Coffee today, after all. The two are in town, along with Aubrey Plaza, filming an indie film directed by Jim Hosking () calledBoth Robinson and Clement are enjoying our fair county — Robinson even snapped a sweet photo of an elk up at Prairie Creek — and say they're impressed by its arts scene. Clement, who hails from New Zealand finds our verdant coastal landscape familiar and other than the odd journalist (), everybody's been pretty cool. Eureka City Councilmember Kim Bergel stopped by the coffee shop with her son, with whom Robinson posed for a photo. She also took the one above — which they insisted I had to be in.Clement also joined the Women's March in Eureka this past weekend (Robinson had to work) and was impressed by the turnout.